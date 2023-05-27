Viva Las Vegas? A History of Oakland Athletics Stadium Moves

It was once introduced this week that the Athletics, in the end, had come to an settlement with a gaggle of politicians to construct a brand new stadium for the membership, which has been caught in an old-fashioned facility for years.

If that sounds acquainted, it’s because the similar scenario, with the similar reasoning, has been enjoying out for greater than 100 years. The Athletics, a vagabond franchise that at first hailed from Philadelphia sooner than shifting to Kansas City, Mo., after which Oakland, Calif., have by no means appeared content material with the place they had been.

From a stadium restricted by way of prohibitive blue regulations in Philadelphia to a unexpectedly rebuilt minor league park in Kansas City to a Brutalist concrete palace in Oakland, they’ve at all times had their eye out for one thing higher. They explored Denver, they poked at San Jose and Fremont, they’d a couple of websites picked out in Oakland.

But now, in a invoice that might be thought to be by way of Nevada’s State Legislature, the crew needs to construct a $1.5 billion stadium at the Las Vegas Strip that will theoretically be able for the 2027 season. The plan requires a cap of $380 million in public funding and might be voted on quickly because the Legislature adjourns on June 5.