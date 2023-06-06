Virginia plane crash, Prince Harry testifies, Ukraine dam destroyed





A significant dam in Ukraine has been seriously broken, resulting in flooding around the southern entrance strains and posing a danger to the within reach nuclear plant. The essential Kakhovka dam used to be allegedly blown up via Russian forces, consistent with native officers and verified movies via News. The incident brought about evacuations and warnings of an “ecological disaster,” with Kyiv officers accusing Moscow of a “terrorist attack.” Meanwhile, a federal grand jury will convene in Florida to listen to proof in particular suggest Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump’s dealing with of categorized paperwork. Additionally, Prince Harry has testified in a ancient case towards the publishers of the British Daily Mirror tabloid, and a Virginia plane crash has claimed the lives of 4 folks. In different news, Apple has launched the Vision Pro, a brand new digital truth and augmented truth headset, with a price ticket of $3,499. Finally, descendants of Black landowners in California are combating to reclaim stolen assets, as many Black slave descendants who purchased land with gold have been pressured to surrender their houses to white supremacists.