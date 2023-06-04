Viktoria Nasyrova case: Poisoned cheesecake used as a weapon in an attempted murder a first for NY investigators





Kevin Rodgers, a veteran New York police detective, has encountered many criminals all the way through his 20-year occupation however none like Viktoria Nasyrova. According to Rodgers, Nasyrova used to be “very colorful” and very brazen and diabolical. Even his side road smarts may just now not get ready him for her movements. On September 2, 2016, Rodgers won a reputedly regimen name from patrol mentioning that Olga Tsvyk, a good looks stylist who specialised in eyelash extensions, reported that pieces, together with handbags, had been lacking from her bed room. When Rodgers arrived on the scene, he discovered Olga nonetheless feeling woozy from being in and out of awareness with serious dizziness and nausea. Olga recounted the tale of a Russian lady named Viktoria Nasyrova who introduced cheesecake over to her area, which made her violently in poor health. Rodgers used to be suspicious of her claims till he discovered the cheesecake container in Olga’s rubbish, which they bagged and tagged as proof. Rodgers could not to find Nasyrova however a few months later, a new witness emerged, Olga’s neighbor who noticed a lady visiting Olga the day after the alleged cheesecake incident. The neighbor mentioned the lady instructed him that Olga used to be ill, and when he checked on Olga, she used to be handed out at the mattress, slightly clothed with capsules at the ground. Rodgers learned that Olga used to be more than likely telling the reality all alongside and now became his consideration to discovering Nasyrova. Meanwhile, a personal detective named Herman Weisberg used to be additionally looking for Nasyrova, whom he suspected used to be the usage of on-line commercials to dedicate crimes of alternative and most likely a lot worse. Olga additionally found out that she used to be now not the one drugging sufferer. A person named Ruben Borukhov had met Nasyrova on a Russian courting web page about two months earlier than Olga’s incident. Nasyrova allegedly drugged him and went on a buying groceries spree along with his cash. She additionally took him to his dry-cleaning industry, the place she used to be stuck on video chatting with employees whilst Ruben used to be handed out. Nasyrova fled the scene earlier than an ambulance arrived, leaving Ruben with not anything.

