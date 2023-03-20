Video shows massive anti-ship mine from World War II being destroyed in Croatia

Croatian government on Sunday destroyed an enormous anti-ship mine from World War II that was once buried in the seabed close to a key northern Adriatic Sea port. A video launched via the Croatian ministry of inner affairs confirmed the massive explosion ship water taking pictures loads of toes into the air.

Pogledajte kraj akcije uništenja bombe iz Drugog svjetskog rata… Mina je uspješno neutralizirana te je zvukom sirene u 13:45 sati označen prestanak zabrane boravka u “crvenoj zoni”.

Zahvaljujemo građanima Rijeke na razumijevanju i suradnji… https://t.co/QD3Y77UPBm pic.twitter.com/4LTdXEMf6L — MUP-RH (@mup_rh) March 19, 2023

Local government in the port of Rijeka sounded emergency sirens early on Sunday to mark the beginning of the operation. They previous had evacuated portions of the town whilst additionally halting all site visitors to safe the realm right through the elimination of the bomb with 1,500-pounds of explosives.

- Advertisement -

Officials said that the mine, which was once first came upon final June, was once located too on the subject of the town and that it needed to be moved additional away prior to emergency groups may just carry out the managed detonation.

Videos launched via Croatian police after the operation was once finished on Sunday confirmed the mine on the backside of the ocean, and divers strapping it up so it might be moved. Another video confirmed an enormous explosion additional away, sending seawater top up in the air.

Police officer Nenad Krasny stated the mine was once very unhealthy and contained massive amounts of explosives. He added that 24 other people took phase in the operation, and that groovy care was once taken to take away the mine from the port “because anything else would be too dangerous for the citizens and infrastructure.”

- Advertisement -

Officials stated the hassle was once led via the Civil Protection Headquarters in Rijeka in partnership with police and different businesses.

The explosion came about a couple of month after a World War II bomb that was once discovered in Great Yarmouth, England exploded in an “unplanned” detonation.

- Advertisement - Trending News



