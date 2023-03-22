Video shows “heroic” security guards stop armed man wearing devil mask from entering Florida strip club

Three “heroic” security guards are being praised after surveillance video captured them preventing an armed man wearing a devil mask from entering a Florida strip club, doubtlessly saving “dozens of lives,” the Tampa Police Department mentioned Tuesday.
Police mentioned the suspect, recognized as 44-year-old Michael Rudman, arrived at Mons Venus on Sunday wearing a purple and black devil mask with the phrases “Kill” and “Dark One” written on his fingers. The suspect is noticed within the surveillance photos strolling towards the doorway of the strip club with what police mentioned was once a completely loaded firearm in a single hand and a flashlight within the different.
One of the security guards spotted the firearm and knocked the weapon out of the suspect’s hand. The guard then picked up the gun and pointed it on the suspect, however reasonably than go into reverse, he tried to snatch the gun again. A fight then ensued with 3 guards making an attempt to carry Rudman and pin him to the bottom. One of the guards suffered minor accidents throughout the incident, police mentioned.
A unmarried spherical from Rudman’s gun additionally struck the entrance door of the venue, police added, but it surely was once unclear who fired the gun. No one was once wounded by means of the gunfire.
Police in the end arrived and took Rudman into custody. They discovered two further loaded magazines in his pocket and extra ammunition, knives and firearm holsters in his truck, police mentioned. Tampa Police intervening time Chief Lee Bercaw mentioned in a remark that they are going to proceed to research the thwarted incident and praised the efforts to stop Rudman.
“There is no question that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives through their heroic acts, and I am thankful our officers were able to take this individual into custody before he had a chance to carry out whatever he had planned,” Bercaw mentioned.
Rudman was once booked into Falkenburg Road Jail and faces fees of irritated attack with a perilous weapon, battery, irritated battery with a perilous weapon and buying, possessing, or receiving a firearm whilst below a chance coverage order, police mentioned.
Police mentioned his cause is below investigation and famous that Rudman was once allegedly on the venue the evening prior.
