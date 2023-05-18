(VIDEO) Delaware teen arrested for shooting threats against Florida school | Police and Fire





The following is an inventory of states, territories, and nations that can be utilized in a number of contexts. For the United States of America, the states are indexed under with their names in alphabetical order and HTML tags:

– Alabama

– Alaska

– Arizona

– Arkansas

– California

– Colorado

– Connecticut

– Delaware

– Florida

– Georgia

– Hawaii

– Idaho

– Illinois

– Indiana

– Iowa

– Kansas

– Kentucky

– Louisiana

– Maine

– Maryland

– Massachusetts

– Michigan

– Minnesota

– Mississippi

– Missouri

– Montana

– Nebraska

– Nevada

– New Hampshire

– New Jersey

– New Mexico

– New York

– North Carolina

– North Dakota

– Ohio

– Oklahoma

– Oregon

– Pennsylvania

– Rhode Island

– South Carolina

– South Dakota

– Tennessee

– Texas

– Utah

– Vermont

– Virginia

– Washington

– Washington D.C.

– West Virginia

– Wisconsin

– Wyoming

In addition to the United States, there also are a number of territories that can be utilized in more than a few contexts. These come with:

– Puerto Rico

– US Virgin Islands

– Armed Forces Americas

– Armed Forces Pacific

– Armed Forces Europe

– Northern Mariana Islands

– Marshall Islands

– American Samoa

– Federated States of Micronesia

– Guam

Canada additionally has a number of provinces and territories that can be utilized in more than a few contexts. These come with:

– Alberta

– British Columbia

– Manitoba

– New Brunswick

– Newfoundland

– Nova Scotia

– Northwest Territories

– Nunavut

– Ontario

– Prince Edward Island

– Quebec

– Saskatchewan

– Yukon Territory

Finally, there are a number of nations that can be utilized in a number of contexts. These come with:

– United States of America

– US Virgin Islands

– United States Minor Outlying Islands

– Canada

– Mexico, United Mexican States

– Bahamas, Commonwealth of the

– Cuba, Republic of

– Dominican Republic

– Haiti, Republic of

– Jamaica

– Afghanistan

– Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of

– Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of

– American Samoa

– Andorra, Principality of

– Angola, Republic of

– Anguilla

– Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)

– Antigua and Barbuda

– Argentina, Argentine Republic

– Armenia

– Aruba

– Australia, Commonwealth of

– Austria, Republic of

– Azerbaijan, Republic of

– Bahrain, Kingdom of

– Bangladesh, People’s Republic of

– Barbados

– Belarus

– Belgium, Kingdom of

– Belize

– Benin, People’s Republic of

– Bermuda

– Bhutan, Kingdom of

– Bolivia, Republic of

– Bosnia and Herzegovina

– Botswana, Republic of

– Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)

– Brazil, Federative Republic of

– British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)

– British Virgin Islands

– Brunei Darussalam

– Bulgaria, People’s Republic of

– Burkina Faso

– Burundi, Republic of

– Cambodia, Kingdom of

– Cameroon, United Republic of

– Cape Verde, Republic of

– Cayman Islands

– Central African Republic

– Chad, Republic of

– Chile, Republic of

– China, People’s Republic of

– Christmas Island

– Cocos (Keeling) Islands

– Colombia, Republic of

– Comoros, Union of the

– Congo, Democratic Republic of

– Congo, People’s Republic of

– Cook Islands

– Costa Rica, Republic of

– Cote D’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the

– Cyprus, Republic of

– Czech Republic

– Denmark, Kingdom of

– Djibouti, Republic of

– Dominica, Commonwealth of

– Ecuador, Republic of

– Egypt, Arab Republic of

– El Salvador, Republic of

– Equatorial Guinea, Republic of

– Eritrea

– Estonia

– Ethiopia

– Faeroe Islands

– Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

– Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands

– Finland, Republic of

– France, French Republic

– French Guiana

– French Polynesia

– French Southern Territories

– Gabon, Gabonese Republic

– Gambia, Republic of the

– Georgia

– Germany

– Ghana, Republic of

– Gibraltar

– Greece, Hellenic Republic

– Greenland

– Grenada

– Guadaloupe

– Guam

– Guatemala, Republic of

– Guinea, Revolutionary People’s Rep’c of

– Guinea-Bissau, Republic of

– Guyana, Republic of

– Heard and McDonald Islands

– Holy See (Vatican City State)

– Honduras, Republic of

– Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China

– Hrvatska (Croatia)

– Hungary, Hungarian People’s Republic

– Iceland, Republic of

– India, Republic of

– Indonesia, Republic of

– Iran, Islamic Republic of

– Iraq, Republic of

– Ireland

– Israel, State of

– Italy, Italian Republic

– Japan

– Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of

– Kazakhstan, Republic of

– Kenya, Republic of

– Kiribati, Republic of

– Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of

– Korea, Republic of

– Kuwait, State of

– Kyrgyz Republic

– Lao People’s Democratic Republic

– Latvia

– Lebanon, Lebanese Republic

– Lesotho, Kingdom of

– Liberia, Republic of

– Libyan Arab Jamahiriya

– Liechtenstein, Principality of

– Lithuania

– Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of

– Macao, Special Administrative Region of China

– Macedonia, the previous Yugoslav Republic of

– Madagascar, Republic of

– Malawi, Republic of

– Malaysia

– Maldives, Republic of

– Mali, Republic of

– Malta, Republic of

– Marshall Islands

– Martinique

– Mauritania, Islamic Republic of

– Mauritius

– Mayotte

– Micronesia, Federated States of

– Moldova, Republic of

– Monaco, Principality of

– Mongolia, Mongolian People’s Republic

– Montserrat

– Morocco, Kingdom of

– Mozambique, People’s Republic of

– Myanmar

– Namibia

– Nauru, Republic of

– Nepal, Kingdom of

– Netherlands Antilles

– Netherlands, Kingdom of the

– New Caledonia

– New Zealand

– Nicaragua, Republic of

– Niger, Republic of the

– Nigeria, Federal Republic of

– Niue, Republic of

– Norfolk Island

– Northern Mariana Islands

– Norway, Kingdom of

– Oman, Sultanate of

– Pakistan, Islamic Republic of

– Palau

– Palestinian Territory, Occupied

– Panama, Republic of

– Papua New Guinea

– Paraguay, Republic of

– Peru, Republic of

– Philippines, Republic of the

– Pitcairn Island

– Poland, Polish People’s Republic

– Portugal, Portuguese Republic

– Puerto Rico

– Qatar, State of

– Reunion

– Romania, Socialist Republic of

– Russian Federation

– Rwanda, Rwandese Republic

– Samoa, Independent State of

– San Marino, Republic of

– Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of

– Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of

– Senegal, Republic of

– Serbia and Montenegro

– Seychelles, Republic of

– Sierra Leone, Republic of

– Singapore, Republic of

– Slovakia (Slovak Republic)

– Slovenia

– Solomon Islands

– Somalia, Somali Republic

– South Africa, Republic of

– South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

– Spain, Spanish State

– Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic of

– St. Helena

– St. Kitts and Nevis

– St. Lucia

– St. Pierre and Miquelon

– St. Vincent and the Grenadines

– Sudan, Democratic Republic of the

– Suriname, Republic of

– Svalbard & Jan Mayen Islands

– Swaziland, Kingdom of

– Sweden, Kingdom of

– Switzerland, Swiss Confederation

– Syrian Arab Republic

– Taiwan, Province of China

– Tajikistan

– Tanzania, United Republic of

– Thailand, Kingdom of

– Timor-Leste, Democratic Republic of

– Togo, Togolese Republic

– Tokelau (Tokelau Islands)

– Tonga, Kingdom of

– Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of

– Tunisia, Republic of

– Turkey, Republic of

– Turkmenistan

– Turks and Caicos Islands

– Tuvalu

– Uganda, Republic of

– Ukraine

– United Arab Emirates

– United Kingdom of Great Britain & N. Ireland

– Uruguay, Eastern Republic of

– Uzbekistan

– Vanuatu

– Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of

– Viet Nam, Socialist Republic of

– Wallis and Futuna Islands

– Western Sahara

– Yemen

– Zambia, Republic of

– Zimbabwe

