Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Trailer drops on THIS date : Bollywood News

Get able for an exhilarating circle of relatives entertainer. Director Laxman Utekar Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films reunite over again after movies like Luka Chuppi Mimi. After a lot anticipationthe name of Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan’s subsequent was once formally introduced these days. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke guarantees to be a rollercoaster experience of laughterromancedrama. The makers dropped a novel video saying this much-awaited name which options Vicky-Sara being all romantic highlighting their chemistry.

- Advertisement -

Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan to star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Trailer drops on THIS date

On Sunday Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan took to their account shared the teaser of the movie. The caption learn“Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapkokaisi hone waali hai humari kahani #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on June 22023.”

This movie marks the first-time pairing of those two actors. Their chemistry is predicted to be probably the most main highlights of the movie guarantees to be an out out circle of relatives entertainer. The trailer of the movie is all set to free up tomorrowi.e.fifteenth May amidst fanfare.

- Advertisement -

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan provide Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A Maddock Films productionproduced by way of Dinesh Vijan Jyoti Desphandedirected by way of Laxman Utekarwritten by way of Laxman UtekarMaitrey Bajpai Ramiz Khan. The circle of relatives entertainer led by way of Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan is slated to free up in cinemas on June 22023.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan spark fan passion with foolish selfies forward of film trailer release; see post

- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox workplace collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures best on Bollywood Hungama.