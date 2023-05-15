Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan take a fun auto ride, dance on dhol [Watch Video]

The “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” trailer release was once stuffed with pleasure as Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan arrived in taste. They took an auto rickshaw experience danced to dhol beatssetting the degree on fireplace. Get a glimpse of the fun-filled tournament. Watch Entertainment Video.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch: The extremely expected trailer release of “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” was once an tournament stuffed with pleasure power. The venue buzzed with the presence of the movie’s starsVicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khanwho arrived in taste. Adding a contact of fun spontaneitythe duo determined to take an auto rickshaw ridemuch to the pleasure of the onlookers. As the beats of the dhol resonated within the airVicky Sara could not face up to dancing alongsetting the degree on fireplace. This spirited begin to the trailer release hinted on the colourful entertaining adventure that awaits audiences in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” Watch Entertainment Video.