Ventura man arrested for DUI after crash that caused car to spin out of control

A 66-year-old man from Ventura used to be injured after a collision with a Dodge Charger SUV pushed by way of 21-year-old Oscar Ramirez of Camarillo. The incident came about at round 5:49 p.m. on Monday on US 101 northbound, south of the Johnson Drive off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) answered to a choice and arrived to to find the Acura SUV significantly broken and going through the improper method down a concrete and brush embankment. Police have decided that each automobiles had been touring northbound on US 101, and the Charger collided into the Acura, inflicting it to spin out of control around the visitors lanes and onto the embankment the place it collided with a mild pole and a concrete wall.

Majid Lashkari suffered non-life-threatening accidents and used to be transported to a close-by sanatorium. Several witnesses aided Lashkari with first support till the coming of emergency group of workers. Ramirez used to be evaluated and later arrested for riding underneath the affect (DUI) violations. He used to be booked into the Ventura County major prison.

- Advertisement -

The crash continues to be underneath investigation.





Close Modal



Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction