Vehicle strikes cyclist, crashes into six vehicles and Braman Motors dealership – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A irritating incident passed off in Miami as a motive force hit a bicycle owner, 3 vehicles, and later crashed into an automotive dealership, inflicting injury to a few further vehicles. The Miami Police Department reported that the incident came about round 11 a.m. on the intersection of Biscayne Blvd. and twentieth Street.

As a results of the twist of fate, the bicycle owner used to be in an instant transported to a close-by clinic in essential situation. We urge the general public to be vigilant and wary whilst at the street.

- Advertisement -

For additional updates in this growing tale, please keep tuned to WSVN.com and 7News.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.