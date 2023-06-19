‘Vegan Landlord’ Seeks Tenant for Sunny Apartment. There’s a Catch.

The actual property record that seemed in brief in Brooklyn final week sounded beguiling: two spacious, sun-drenched, full-floor flats in a vast brick townhome in Fort Greene with impressive outside areas and duration main points.

The “wonderful vegan landlord,” the dealer wrote, had just one space rule: “no meat/fish in the building.”

Even in a town the place renters can pay mansionesque costs to are living in an rental with a tub within the kitchen or a studio so slim you’ll be able to contact each partitions directly, the meatless walkup is abnormal.

But at a by-appointment-only open space on Sunday, the stable circulate of potential tenants — only a few of whom mentioned they have been vegetarians — indicated that the rule of thumb was once no longer an automated deal breaker. (Nor, it sounds as if, was once the fee: The flats, each one-bedrooms, are renting for $4,500 and $5,750.)