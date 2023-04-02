Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams him for lifting Gigi Hadid at the NMACC inauguration event : Bollywood News

Varun Dhawanwho is understood for his impeccable dancing skillsset the degree on hearth when he carried out at the inaugural rite of NMACC aka Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre. Along together with his dance efficiency profitable heartsAmerican twiglet Gigi Hadid making a miniscule look on degree has garnered a lot of consideration it sort of feels that some social media customers misunderstood the Main Tera Hero famous person’s motion trolled him. Not the one to take this mendacity downVarun additionally slammed the troll replied to them.

Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams him for lifting Gigi Hadid at the NMACC inauguration event

A video from the efficiency of Varun Dhawan has discovered its manner on-line the place the actor is noticed lifting Gigi Hadid on degree. The clip has garnered plentiful consideration from social media customers who are trolling the actor accusing him of misbehaving with the American twiglet. One of the trolls mentioned“If you are a womanyou are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadidinvited to a party with an “elite” crowdguys like Varun dhawan will randomly pick you up kiss you without your consentall in the name of fUn. Disgusting.”

Upset with the manner netizens are responding to the videoVarun took to the platform to hit back at those trolls added“I guess today you woke up decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new cause to vent about rather then going out doing something about things . Good morning.”

I suppose nowadays you aroused from sleep made up our minds to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble inform u it used to be deliberate for her to be on degree so to find a new reason to vent about slightly then going out doing one thing about issues . Good morning ???? https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 22023

Talking about the eventthe inauguration rite of NMACC used to be attended by means of who’s who of the Bollywood trade like Shah Rukh Khan his familySalman KhanShahidentity KapoorHrithik RoshanAlia BhattRanveer Singh Deepika PadukonePriyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas in conjunction with Hollywood American celebrities like Spiderman status Tom HollZendayaThe Vampire Diaries famous person Kat Grahamamong others.

