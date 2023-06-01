UTSA students take learning to new heights with rocket project

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) students are taking their learning to new heights with a thrilling project that places their mechanical engineering talents to the take a look at. The Aeronautics and Rocket Club students are gearing up to take part within the Spaceport America Cup, the arena’s biggest intercollegiate rocket engineering pageant.

“This has been a significant undertaking for the organization. It has helped us develop real-world engineering skills,” mentioned Haven Russell, the membership president.

- Advertisement -

Russell, who competed in the similar match closing 12 months, hopes to win this 12 months with a rocket constructed another way by means of the staff. They spent a number of months growing a hybrid rocket and a release trailer for it.

“Its primary purpose is to allow the rocket to have a platform that it can launch off of and be mobile as well,” mentioned Kevin Eisenbarger, a UTSA Department of Mechanical Engineering scholar.

Russell discussed that development rockets may also be a dear enterprise, and this project price over $10,000. “We are always looking for partnerships that we can have, both from local and corporate sponsors, to build many of the resources and infrastructure so we can bring rockets to San Antonio,” Russell added.

- Advertisement -

The Spaceport America Cup pageant will take position in Southern New Mexico from June 19 to June 24.

“The students are learning things like project management and teamwork, which are interdisciplinary skills. By participating in projects like this, they get to practice being engineers,” mentioned Daniel Pineda, the Assistant Professor of the UTSA Department of Mechanical Engineering.