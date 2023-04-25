UTSA programs advance in a new graduate degree rankings list | UTSA Today | UTSA

UTSA’s Mission

The University of Texas at San Antonio is dedicated to advancing wisdom via analysis and discovery, educating and studying, neighborhood engagement, and public provider. As an establishment of get admission to and excellence, UTSA embraces multicultural traditions and serves as a heart for highbrow and inventive assets. It’s additionally known as a catalyst for socioeconomic construction and the commercialization of highbrow belongings – for Texas, the United States of America, and the sector.

UTSA’s Vision

UTSA’s imaginative and prescient is to be a top-tier public analysis college that gives get admission to to tutorial excellence and prepares citizen leaders for the worldwide neighborhood.

UTSA’s Core Values

At UTSA, we foster an atmosphere of debate and discovery, the place integrity, excellence, inclusiveness, appreciate, collaboration, and innovation are inspired and embraced.

UTSA’S Destinations

UTSA proudly holds the designation of a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) as designated via the U.S. Department of Education.

Our Commitment to Inclusivity

The University of Texas at San Antonio, positioned in a world town that has been a crossroads of other people and cultures for hundreds of years, is dedicated to range and inclusivity in all facets of college existence. As a Hispanic Serving Institution established to advance the schooling of Mexican Americans and different underserved communities, UTSA is dedicated to finishing generations of discrimination and inequality. Our premier public analysis college fosters educational excellence via a neighborhood of debate, discovery, and innovation that values and celebrates the individuality of each and every voice.