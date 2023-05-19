USPS officials say letter carrier was robbed at Tampa shopping plaza

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is looking for the general public’s help in figuring out and finding a suspect who robbed a letter carrier at the Whittier Shopping Center on East Busch Blvd. in Tampa, Florida on Monday, May fifteenth at round 12:15 p.m.

The suspect stole two USPS keys, that are used to achieve get entry to to mass mailboxes equivalent to the ones present in condominium complexes to dedicate monetary crimes. Mail fraud incidents and crimes towards mail carriers had been on the upward push national, and within the fiscal 12 months of 2022, 412 USPS letter carriers had been robbed at the task. In the primary part of 2023, 305 incidents had been reported.

Julio Desmarat, an worker at a barber store situated within the shopping plaza, was appalled via the theft and expressed his dissatisfaction, announcing, “Honestly, I was appalled. I thought it was pretty disrespectful, and I was just at a loss for words.”

The USPIS is providing a praise of as much as $50,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the suspect. The suspect was ultimate observed leaving the realm in a white U-Haul shipment van with an Arizona registration number plate starting with the letters “AL.”

If you might have any information about this incident, please touch the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) reference Case No. 4036746. All information supplied will likely be saved confidential.