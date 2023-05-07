USPS mail carriers robbed in Central Florida; officials offer rewards up to $50K to help solve cases

- Advertisement -

According to the Orlando U.S. Postal Inspection Service, there have been multiple, recent incidents of mail carriers being robbed in Central Florida.

Now, authorities are offering two rewards of up to $50,000 each for any information that leads to the arrests and conviction of the suspects responsible for the alleged crimes.

- Advertisement -

According to two tweets made by officials on Tuesday, at least two USPS mail carriers have been robbed in both Seminole and Orange counties.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023, an unknown number of suspects tried to rob a mail employee while at the Joslin Grove Park subdivision on Lake Drive in Orlando.

- Advertisement -

An hour later, the suspects then robbed a USPS worker near 641 Altamira Circle in Altamonte Springs. They were seen driving a newer black Volkswagen Tiguan.

One of the suspects pictured in the above security image was seen driving the suspect vehicle on Feb. 4, at the Wawa convenience store on Orange Blossom Trail and Colonial Drive in Orlando, authorities said.

The suspects are described as Black males, wearing grey and black hooded sweatshirts and black masks.

A similar incident happened again on March 9, 2023. Officials said a mail employee was robbed by a suspect while in the area of 4900 Solara Circle near H E Thomas Jr Parkway in Sanford.

Officials described the suspect as a Black male, believed to be in his late teens. He is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and has a slender build. He was last seen wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, dark grey sweatpants with a white Nike emblem, a black face mask and black slides.

It was not immediately known whether the suspect in the Sanford incident was also one of the suspects involved in the Orlando cases.