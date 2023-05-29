USFL Week 7 scores, playoff picture: Stallions team to beat as Breakers fall again; ex-NFL 1st-rounder shines





With handiest 3 weeks left within the common season, the USFL playoff image stays unclear. The New Orleans Breakers began robust with a 4-0 document, however have since long gone 0-3. The Memphis Showboats, who began 0-3, have became their season round with 4 instantly wins. The Philadelphia Stars struggled early on, however have received their ultimate 3 video games. Nevertheless, the league stays tricky to expect. In Week 7, the (*7*) Stallions staked their declare as the team to beat by means of defeating the New Orleans Breakers 24-20. The protecting champions are lately in company keep watch over of the South Division with a 5-2 document, whilst the Breakers, Houston Gamblers and Memphis Showboats are tied at 4-3. In the North, the Stars sit down in first with a 3-3 document, however they are the one team of their department to have a damaging level differential. The Pittsburgh Maulers have the worst document at 2-5, whilst the New Jersey Generals and Michigan Panthers are at 2-4 heading into their recreation on Sunday. The playoff spots are actually up for grabs, and with handiest 12 video games left within the common season, each and every recreation is an important. (*7*) is having a look just like the team to beat after defeating the Breakers with quarterback Alex McGough main the way in which with two touchdowns. The Stars appear to be discovering their groove, thank you to a large day by means of former NFL first-round pick out Corey Coleman, who stuck 4 passes for 75 yards and a landing. The Memphis Showboats are all of sudden on hearth, successful their ultimate 4 video games the use of a robust protection that has produced essentially the most takeaways within the league. Quarterback Cole Kelley and extensive receiver Derrick Dillon made some giant performs on offense, with Dillon catching a 64-yard landing go in opposition to the Houston Gamblers. The USFL playoffs are certain to be thrilling, making an allowance for the unpredictable nature of the league.



