USFL Week 2 scores, highlights: Generals, Stallions flex on defense, allowing a combined five points

The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions shared the most productive file within the earlier 12 months’s steady season at 9-1. In USFL Week 2, they demonstrated why they are going to most likely be some of the best groups this season with their stifling protection.

The Generals held the Pittsburgh Maulers to simply 3 points on Sunday, whilst a day previous, the Stallions held the Memphis Showboats to simply two points.

- Advertisement -

In the Week 2 finale on Sunday night time, the Michigan Panthers secured a win in opposition to the Philadelphia Stars, bettering their place to 2-0 following a disappointing 2-8 season closing 12 months.

The maximum notable offensive show of the week arrived on Saturday when the New Orleans Breakers and Houston Gamblers combined for 69 points.

See the ratings for Week 2 under earlier than studying additional.

- Advertisement -

Saturday

New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31

Birmingham Stallions 42, Memphis Showboats 2

Sunday

New Jersey Generals 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 3

Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 10

Sunday’s Games

Panthers Emerge Victorious Against Stars and Tops Group

With simply two wins to their title closing season, the Michigan Panthers have already matched that win overall inside of two weeks of the brand new season. Reggie Corbin, Michigan’s operating again, shone with 131 speeding yards and two touchdowns in opposition to the Philadelphia Stars. Corbin’s efficiency used to be instrumental in securing Michigan’s victory. Moreover, their protection picked off Stars quarterback Case Cookus two times, fighting him from netting any TDs for the workforce. Michigan’s quarterback Josh Love threw a landing move, however he additionally threw two interceptions.

Generals Claim Victory Against Pittsburgh With Their Defense

- Advertisement -

Despite the New Jersey Generals’ spectacular 9-1 file closing season, they have been in quest of their first victory because the earlier regular-season finale after shedding within the playoffs and falling to Birmingham within the 2023 opener. However, they made a resounding comeback in opposition to the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday with a robust efficiency from their protection. With rain pelting down in Canton, the Generals recovered two fumbles and made an interception. They no longer simplest recorded five sacks but in addition held the Maulers to simply 3 points and 166 overall yards. Even despite the fact that backup quarterback Dakota Prukop had the sport’s simplest passing landing, it used to be Darius Victor, the Generals’ operating again and the former season’s USFL speeding chief, who supplied the spark for the workforce’s offense with 71 yards and a landing.

Saturday’s Games

Stallions Impress Against Memphis

The Birmingham Stallions, who recently grasp the USFL championship, gained their first two video games by way of a combined ranking of 69-12. They persevered their successful development on Saturday night time in opposition to the Memphis Showboats, who had looked to be aggressive in Week 1. Stallions quarterback Alex McGough used to be on fireplace, going 21 of 28 for 301 yards and 4 touchdowns, together with a 47-yard ranking to tight finish Jace Sternberger. Birmingham’s operating again ZaQuandre White rushed for 72 yards and scored two touchdowns, together with a 35-yard landing run. The Showboats’ simplest ranking got here from a third-quarter protection.

Breakers Defeat Gamblers in an Intense Game

The New Orleans Breakers and Houston Gamblers opened the weekend with a high-scoring fit during which the Breakers triumphed with a ultimate ranking of 38-21, securing their 2d victory of the season after a playoff look the former 12 months. New Orleans’ operating again Wes Hills used to be the sport’s standout performer, speeding for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18 carries. Meanwhile, Breakers’ quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Houston’s quarterback, Benji Bahar, additionally excelled by way of throwing 3 touchdowns, however he used to be picked off 3 times by way of the Breakers’ protection. Bethel-Thompson, on the opposite hand, didn’t throw any interceptions.