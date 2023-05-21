USFL 2023 schedule, scores: Times, dates for the entire 10-week regular season and playoffs





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags Getty Images The USFL is again for its 2d season — 4 a long time after its authentic incarnation from 1984 to 1986 — and there will likely be a couple of adjustments.All the league’s regular season video games had been held in Birmingham final 12 months, however 3 new venues had been added to the combine for 2023: Memphis, Canton and Detroit. Birmingham, house to the protecting champion Stallions, can also be a bunch.The 10-week regular season kicks off on April 15. The best two groups in each and every department will qualify for the playoffs, with semifinals on June 24-25. The USFL Championship Game will likely be performed in Canton on July 1. Here’s a take a look at the complete time table (take a look at all our USFL protection right here):Week 1Philadelphia Stars 27, Memphis Showboats 23Birmingham Stallions 27, New Jersey Generals 10Michigan Panthers 29, Houston Gamblers 13New Orleans Breakers 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 15Week 2 New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31Birmingham Stallions 42, Memphis Showboats 2New Jersey Generals 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 3Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 10Week 3New Orleans Breakers 45, Birmingham Stallions 32Houston Gamblers 30, Memphis Showboats 26Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Philadelphia Stars 13New Jersey Generals 28, Michigan Panthers 13Week 4Houston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16Memphis Showboats 29, Michigan Panthers 10New Orleans Breakers 20, New Jersey Generals 17Birmingham Stallions 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 20Week 5Pittsburgh Maulers 23, Michigan Panthers 7Houston Gamblers 27, Birmingham Stallions 20Philadelphia Stars 24, New Jersey Generals 21Memphis Showboats 17, New Orleans Breakers 10Week 6Memphis Showboats 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 0Birmingham Stallions 27, Michigan Panthers 13Philadelphia Stars 16, New Orleans Breakers 10Houston Gamblers 16, New Jersey Generals 10Week 7Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m. ETFoxPhiladelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. ETFS1Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. ETUSAMichigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton)Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. ETFS1Week 8Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)Saturday, June 3, Noon ETUSAPhiladelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham)Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m. ETNBCMemphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton)Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. ETFoxMichigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. ETFoxWeek 9Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 10, Noon ETFoxNew Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. ETNBCBirmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. ETNBCPhiladelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. ETFoxWeek 10Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton)Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. ETUSABirmingham at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. ETFoxNew Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m. ETFS1Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. ETFoxPlayoff semifinalsTBD at TBDSaturday, June 24, 8 p.m. ETNBC / PeacockTBD at TBDSunday, June 25, 7 p.m. ETFoxChampionshipTBD at TBDSaturday, July 1, 8 p.m.NBC / Peacock 