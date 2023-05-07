USFL 2023 schedule, scores: Dates, times for entire 10-week regular season and playoffs





The USFL, which up to now existed from 1984 to 1986, is returning for its 2nd season after a four-decade hiatus. There will likely be a couple of adjustments this time round, because the league has added 3 new venues to the combo for 2023 – Memphis, Canton, and Detroit. While all the league’s regular season video games have been held in Birmingham ultimate yr, the protecting champion Stallions can even host video games this season. The 10-week regular season will kick off on April 15, with the highest two groups in each and every department qualifying for the playoffs, and the semifinals going down on June 24-25. The USFL Championship Game is scheduled to be performed July 1 in Canton.

Here is a breakdown of the entire agenda:

Week 1:

-Philadelphia Stars 27, Memphis Showboats 23

-Birmingham Stallions 27, New Jersey Generals 10

-Michigan Panthers 29, Houston Gamblers 13

-New Orleans Breakers 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 15

Week 2:

-New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31

-Birmingham Stallions 42, Memphis Showboats 2

-New Jersey Generals 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 3

-Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 10

Week 3:

-New Orleans Breakers 45, Birmingham Stallions 32

-Houston Gamblers 30, Memphis Showboats 26

-Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Philadelphia Stars 13

-New Jersey Generals 28, Michigan Panthers 13

Week 4:

-Houston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16

-Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) – Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

-New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) – Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

-Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) – Sunday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Week 5:

-Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) – Saturday, May 13, 12:30 p.m. ET (USA)

-Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) – Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

-New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) – Sunday, May 14, Noon ET (NBC)

-Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) – Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 6:

-Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) – Saturday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. ET (USA)

-Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) – Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

-New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) – Sunday, May 21, Noon ET (FS1)

-New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) – Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 7:

-Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) – Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

-Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) – Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

-Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) – Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. ET (USA)

-Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) – Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Week 8:

-Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) – Saturday, June 3, Noon ET (USA)

-Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) – Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

-Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton) – Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

-Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) – Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 9:

-Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) – Saturday, June 10, Noon ET (Fox)

-New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) – Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

-Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) – Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

-Philadelphia



