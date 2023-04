The army known the chief as Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri.

U.S. forces killed an “ISIS senior leader” in a strike in northwest Syria on Monday, in line with U.S. Central Command.

The army known the chief as Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri. He was once accountable for making plans assaults into Europe, CENTCOM Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla stated in a observation.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.