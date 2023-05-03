US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

- Advertisement -

Tori Bowie, the sprinter who received 3 Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She used to be 32.

Bowie’s loss of life used to be introduced Wednesday by means of her control corporate and USA Track and Field. No reason behind loss of life used to be given.

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed,”

Growing up in Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie used to be coaxed into monitor as a young person and briefly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and lengthy jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, the place she swept the lengthy leap NCAA championships at the indoor and outside occasions in 2011.

Bowie became in an electrical efficiency at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the place she received silver within the 100 and bronze within the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 group with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

A yr later, she received the 100 meters at the 2017 international championships in London. She additionally helped the 4×100 group to gold.

Bowie used to be taken in by means of her grandmother as an toddler after she used to be left at a foster house. She regarded as herself a basketball participant and handiest reluctantly confirmed up for monitor, however Bowie used to be a quick learner, turning into a state champion within the 100, 200 and lengthy leap prior to going to school.

Her first main world medal used to be a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After profitable, she stated, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

In a post on Twitter, Icon Management incorporated an image of Bowie protecting up her palms within the form of a middle. The control corporate wrote: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

AP National Writer Eddie Pells contributed to this document.

