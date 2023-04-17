US helicopter raid in Syria targets an Islamic State leader

The U.S. army says a helicopter raid via U.S. forces in northern Syria has resulted in the “probable death” of a senior leader of the militant Islamic State team

BEIRUT — A helicopter raid via U.S. forces in northern Syria early on Monday resulted in the “probable death” of a senior leader of the militant Islamic State team, the U.S. army mentioned.

The U.S. Central Command mentioned in a commentary that the IS leader, who was once no longer named, was once “responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe.” Two different “armed individuals” had been killed along side the objective of the raid, CENTCOM mentioned. The commentary mentioned no civilians or U.S. troops had been harm in the operation.

Syria’s White Helmets, a civil protection team working in opposition-held spaces of northern Syria, mentioned it transported two folks wounded right through the raid to an area sanatorium, which later mentioned that they had died. A 3rd individual was once killed when the U.S. forces landed for the raid, the White Helmets mentioned.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which companions with the U.S. in anti-IS operations in northeast Syria, mentioned that the operation was once introduced from a base close to the city of Kobani and focused an army website belonging to a Turkish-backed armed opposition team, Suqour al-Shamal, in the village of village of Suwayda in the area of Jarablus, close to the Turkish border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based conflict track, reported that the raid had resulted in the arrest of a senior IS leader and killed 3 folks. The U.S. army made no point out of any arrests.

The Observatory mentioned “violent clashes” came about after the helicopter landed, the primary such touchdown this 12 months.

At least 900 U.S. troops are deployed in Syria, along side an undisclosed selection of contractors.

The Islamic State team, which swept thru Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking keep an eye on of huge swaths of territory, was once defeated in Syria in 2019, however sleeper cells take care of a presence and periodically level assaults on army and civilian targets.