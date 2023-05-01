UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate

CAIRO — Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to ship representatives for negotiations, doubtlessly in Saudi Arabia, the highest U.N. reputable within the nation mentioned Monday, whilst the 2 sides clashed within the capital of Khartoum regardless of any other three-day extension of a delicate cease-fire.

If the talks come in combination, they might to start with center of attention on setting up a “stable and reliable” cease-fire, Volker Perthes informed The Associated Press. However, he warned of demanding situations in protecting the negotiations.

A string of transient truces during the last week has eased combating handiest in some spaces whilst fierce battles have persisted somewhere else, using civilians from their houses and pushing Sudan additional into crisis.

Humanitarian teams had been attempting to repair the glide of assist to a rustic the place just about a 3rd of the inhabitants of 46 million trusted global support even prior to the explosion of violence. The U.N. meals company on Monday mentioned it was once finishing the transient suspension of its operations in Sudan, installed position after 3 of its workforce participants had been killed within the war-wrecked Darfur area early within the combating.

The World Food Program will resume meals distribution in 4 provinces — al-Qadaref, Gezira, Kassala and White Nile — running in spaces the place safety lets in, Executive Director Cindy McCain mentioned. The numbers of the ones desiring assist will “grow significantly as fighting continues,” she mentioned. “To best protect our necessary humanitarian workers and the people of Sudan, the fighting must stop.’’

A day earlier, the International Committee of the Red Cross flew in a planeload of medical supplies to bring some relief to hospitals overwhelmed by the mayhem.

The United States conducted its first evacuation of American civilians from Sudan. Watched over by U.S. military drones, a group of Americans made the perilous journey by road from Khartoum, to the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. On Monday, a U.S. Navy fast transport ship took 308 evacuees from Port Sudan to the Saudi port of Jeddah, according to Saudi officials.

Direct talks, if they take place, would be significant progress since fighting erupted on April 15 between the army and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces. For much of the conflict, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have appeared determined to fight to the end.

Their power struggle has put millions of Sudanese in the line of gun battles, artillery bombardments and airstrikes. Tens of thousands have fled Khartoum and other cities, and more than two-thirds of hospitals in areas with active fighting are out of service, with fighters looting the dwindling supplies.

At least 436 civilians have been killed and more than 1,200 injured since the fighting began, according to figures on Monday by the Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties. As of a week ago, the Sudanese Health Ministry had counted at least 530 people killed, including civilians and combatants, with another 4,500 wounded, but those figures haven’t been updated since.

Explosions and gunfire echoed in parts of Khartoum and its neighboring city, Omdurman, on Monday, residents said, hours after the two sides committed to the 72-hour cease-fire extension.

Atiya Abdalla Atiya, Secretary of the Doctors’ Syndicate, said there was fighting early Monday in different area s in Khartoum, including the military’s headquarters, the Republican Palace, and the international airport. There were also clashes in the upscale neighborhood of Kafouri, he said.

Many Khartoum hospitals remained out of service or inaccessible because of the fighting, while others have been occupied by the warring factions, particularly the RSF, he said.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have led an international push to get the generals to stop fighting, then engage in deeper negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Speaking from Port Sudan, Perthes said there are still daunting challenges in getting the two sides to abide by a real halt in fighting. One possibility was to establish a monitoring mechanism that includes Sudanese and foreign observers, “but that has to be negotiated,” he mentioned.

Talks on a sustained cease-fire may happen in both Saudi Arabia or South Sudan, he mentioned, including that the previous could also be more uncomplicated logistically — regardless that each and every aspect would wish protected passage in the course of the different’s territory. “That is very difficult in a situation where there is a lack of trust,” he said.

Dagalo, the RSF commander, said the paramilitary has named its representatives to the talks but that trust-building measures have to be in place first. “A agreement must come after different issues: First, a cease-fire and construction the agree with,” he informed Asharq, a Saudi-based TV station.

For the previous week, other people had been streaming out of Khartoum and different city spaces torn by means of combating, transferring in droves to anywhere they may be able to in finding protection.

In Port Sudan, hundreds had been camped out, hoping to get onto evacuation ferries. Many households, together with babies, had been slumbering outdoor for days, together with masses of Syrians and Yemenis not able to this point to get on boats.

“Most of the people are sitting on their bags,” mentioned one Syrian, Mohamed Amr Mustafa.

More than 70,000 South Sudanese refugees who were residing in Khartoum have fled to the neighboring White Nile province, settling in already overcrowded camps, mentioned Mustafa Amr Abarou, a spokesman for the Sudanese refugee company. At least 10 vans an afternoon of other people fleeing Khartoum proceed to arrive, straining the company’s skills, he mentioned. Sudan hosts over 1.3 million refugees, together with 800,000 from South Sudan, in accordance to the U.N. figures.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned Monday of many extra fleeing Sudan. “If violence doesn’t stop we will see more people forced to flee Sudan seeking safety,” he wrote on Twitter.

The eruption of combating capped months of worsening Burhan-Dagalo disputes because the global neighborhood attempted to figure out a deal for setting up civilian rule.

“We all saw the enormous tensions,” Perthes mentioned. “Our efforts to de-escalate didn’t be triumphant.” He said he had been warning repeatedly that “any single spark” could cause the power struggle to explode.

Perthes warned of a “major humanitarian crisis” as people were running out of food and fresh water in Khartoum and the fighting damaged water systems.

A real cease-fire is vital to getting access to residents who are trapped in their homes or injured, he said. “If we don’t get a stable cease-fire … the humanitarian situation will be even worse.”

Associated Press creator Nick El Hajj in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this document.