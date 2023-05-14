Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis, Giorgia Meloni in Italy





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis on the Vatican on Saturday to hunt reinforce for Ukraine’s peace plan. The pontiff, who has prior to now presented to interfere and finish the conflict introduced by means of Russia in Ukraine a 12 months in the past, met with Zelenskyy in a papal studio, and the Ukrainian president later tweeted his gratitude for the Pope’s “personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians”. During the assembly, Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine’s “humanitarian and political situation” and referred to as at the Pope to sentence Russian “crimes in Ukraine”. Zelenskyy’s 10-point plan features a particular tribunal to prosecute Russian conflict crimes and a European-Atlantic safety structure with promises for Ukraine. The Italian executive pledged ongoing army and fiscal reinforce for Ukraine’s bid to sign up for the European Union right through Zelenskyy’s seek advice from.