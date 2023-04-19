Recently, Ukraine won Patriot missile systems from Germany to strengthen its protection against Russia. The U.S.-made systems were delivered, and CBS News’ senior international correspondent Holly Williams shared insights on how this building may just grow to be Kyiv’s safety scenario. Stay knowledgeable by means of enabling browser notifications for CBS News updates on breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting.
Ukraine’s Patriot missile systems arrive as Kyiv aims to boost defenses against Russia
