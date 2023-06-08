Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia, officials say

Ukrainian forces ready for months for a counteroffensive against Russia.
Ukraine on Thursday started its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia, officials advised ABC News.
Well-trained Ukrainian troops were amassing at strategic places close to the entrance strains in contemporary days, Western officials mentioned closing week.
Two Ukrainian officials, together with a supply on the subject of President Volodymry Zelenskyy showed to ABC News that an energetic section of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway.
This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.
