Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia, officials say

Ukrainian forces ready for months for a counteroffensive against Russia.

Ukraine on Thursday started its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia, officials advised ABC News.

- Advertisement -

Well-trained Ukrainian troops were amassing at strategic places close to the entrance strains in contemporary days, Western officials mentioned closing week.

Two Ukrainian officials, together with a supply on the subject of President Volodymry Zelenskyy showed to ABC News that an energetic section of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.