UK central bank may hike rates after big jump in food prices

LONDON — Something surprising may drive the Bank of England to approve an eleventh consecutive rate of interest building up Thursday: a scarcity of unpolluted greens.

The scramble for peppers, cucumbers and spinach closing month helped push inflation to ten.4% in February, sudden analysts who anticipated prices to drop into unmarried digits for the primary time in seven months.

Before the numbers have been launched Wednesday, many economists advised the Bank of England would stay rates on hang. That’s as a result of worry about turmoil in the worldwide monetary gadget following the cave in of 2 U.S. banks and the following troubles at Switzerland’s Credit Suisse, which pressured a abruptly organized takeover through rival UBS.

But the surprising jump in prices in the United Kingdom refocused consideration on stubbornly top inflation this is pummeling customers and slowing financial expansion.

Investors at the moment are having a bet the central bank will elevate its key charge through 1 / 4 of a share level, to 4.25%.

“After two weeks of instability on financial markets, there had been growing expectation that the Bank of England may take a pause in its rate hike journey, and that can’t be ruled out,” stated Danni Hewson, head of economic research at monetary services and products corporate AJ Bell. “But (Wednesday’s) upward shift will be akin to popping a rooster into the henhouse.’’

The U.S. Federal Reserve weighed in with its assessment of the risks Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point as Fed Chair Jerome Powell tried to reassure Americans that it is safe to leave money in their banks. A week ago, the European Central Bank hiked rates by a large half-point, brushing aside the financial market jitters and calling Europe’s banking sector resilient.

Central bankers worldwide are struggling to balance competing economic demands as they try to rein in inflation, which erodes savings and increases costs for consumers and businesses, without unnecessarily damaging economies weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s war in Ukraine and now banking upheaval.

But U.K. policymakers are facing a different situation than their American counterparts.

Inflation has proved to be more stubborn in Britain than the U.S., partly because it has been more exposed to the jump in natural gas prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s even more affected than mainland Europe, which got through the winter heating season largely without Russian supplies of natural gas and has a lower inflation rate of 8.5% in the 20-country euro area.

The gas crunch took an unexpectedly big toll in February, when the high price of energy needed to heat greenhouses, combined with bad weather in southern Europe and Africa, contributed to an 18% jump in food prices, the biggest increase in 45 years.

The Bank of England and the government have been focused on trying to prevent those cost pressures from becoming embedded in the economy, driving up wages and further fueling inflation.

The February inflation figures came as a “crushing blow” for Britain’s central bank, stated Craig Erlam, a senior marketplace analyst for foreign currency echange dealer OANDA. Concerns concerning the banking disaster not justify maintaining rates on hang, he stated.

“Whatever flexibility the Bank of England may have thought it would have on Thursday was wiped out by Wednesday morning’s inflation data, and once more the topic of conversation has shifted to whether 0.25 percentage points will be enough,” Erlam stated.

But others aren’t so positive.

Investec Economics predicted the Bank of England would go for a “wait-and-see approach,” maintaining rates at 4% whilst it weighs the fallout from the banking disaster.

The central bank “should assess which is the lesser of 2 evils: the danger of inflation being upper for longer or the present danger to monetary balance stemming from the abruptly evolving fears of a banking disaster,” stated Ellie Henderson, an Investec economist.