UK Athletics to close Birmingham HQ in bid to save money after being forced to lay off staff

UK Athletics will close their head place of work in Birmingham this summer time in a determined bid to save money.

Mail Sport printed final month that the cash-strapped governing frame have no longer been in a position to pay key coaches for months and may well be forced to lay-off as many as 10 participants of staff.

With the specter of chapter now additionally looming, UKA have determined to take the drastic measure of shutting their base on the Alexander Stadium, which might save them £100,000 a 12 months in hire.

Staff will as a substitute be requested to earn a living from home with the organisation confirming they’re shifting to a ‘virtual office structure’.

UKA posted losses of £1.8million in the final monetary 12 months, with reserves down from £2.2m to a being worried £430,000.

UK Athletics leader government Jack Buckner is taking excessive motion to result in value financial savings

Chief government Jack Buckner informed Mail Sport in February that the ‘state of the organisation definitely gives me sleepless nights’ — and he’s now taking excessive motion to result in value financial savings.

UKA stated in a observation: ‘We can confirm that UK Athletics will be leaving its head office this summer.

‘With a significant reduction in the size of workforce since 2020, and an increase in the number of staff working remotely following the pandemic, the size and cost of the tenancy is no longer justifiable.

‘While we are working on a number of alternative workspace solutions for a small number of personnel, and may secure a smaller office tenancy in future, in the immediate future UKA head office staff will move to a more sustainable virtual office structure.’