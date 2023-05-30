Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty





Uganda has handed a strict anti-LGBTQ law that incorporates the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.” The law has elicited in style condemnation from Western international locations and LGBTQ activists have vowed to problem it in courtroom. Same-sex family members are already unlawful in Uganda, as in additional than 30 African international locations, however the brand new law is going additional by means of stipulating capital punishment for “serial offenders” towards the law and transmission of HIV/AIDS thru homosexual intercourse. The law additionally decrees a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality. Uganda receives billions of greenbacks in overseas help each and every yr and may face opposed measures from donors and buyers, as came about with a identical invoice 9 years in the past. Other African international locations, reminiscent of Kenya and Tanzania, would possibly observe Uganda’s instance. The factor has been a long-running one in Uganda with a much less restrictive 2014 anti-LGBTQ law which used to be struck down by means of a Ugandan courtroom on procedural grounds.