Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Oklahoma

UC Davis on edge in wake of 3 stabbings in city in 1 week that killed college senior, beloved homeless man

The FBI helps examine 3 “brazen” stabbings — two of which killed a college senior and a homeless man — inside one week in Davis, California, consistent with police.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel mentioned Tuesday that government are nonetheless investigating whether or not the “unprecedented” stabbings are similar, regardless that he famous that the suspect descriptions for the second one and 3rd assaults are “substantially similar.” There have been no witnesses to the primary assault.

“We aren’t able yet to positively link the three crimes,” the manager mentioned. “We’re still waiting for evidence to come back.”

The most up-to-date stabbing came about at about 11:45 p.m. Monday at a brief camp in Davis, about 15 miles west of Sacramento. A girl mentioned she was once stabbed more than one occasions via her tent, police mentioned. The sufferer underwent surgical procedure and is in “critical but stable condition,” Pytel mentioned.

She “was able to provide a description of the assailant and she was able to tell us what happened,” the manager mentioned.

The suspect is described as a college-aged man with a gentle complexion and curly hair, police mentioned. He’s skinny and stands at 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, police mentioned, and was once final noticed dressed in black Adidas pants with a white stripe on the facet and sporting a brown backpack, police mentioned.

UC Davis mentioned it issued “a campus WarnMe message” round 1 a.m. Tuesday. The city initiated a “shelter in place” order in a single day that was once lifted a number of hours later.

(*1*)

PHOTO: The UC Davis logo is shown on a sign at the University of California at Davis, Feb. 2, 2015, in Davis, Calif.

The UC Davis brand is proven on an indication on the University of California at Davis, Feb. 2, 2015, in Davis, Calif.

Joseph Desantis/Moment Editorial/Getty Images

Just days previous, round 9:15 p.m. Saturday, UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old pc science main, was once stabbed to dying at Davis’ Sycamore Park, consistent with the college and police.

“Karim was a wonder of energy, a free spirit, someone who just wants to see goodness around him,” his father, Majdi Abou Najm, informed Sacramento ABC affiliate KXTV.

“I am simply devastated,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary May tweeted. “By all accounts, he was an exceptional student, son and friend.”

May added, “I know many of you are frightened by what’s happened, especially so quickly after the stabbing incident that occurred on Thursday in Davis’ Central Park.”

(*1*)

(*3*)

David Breaux, a homeless man who was once a staple in Davis, Calif., was once stabbed more than one occasions and killed in the city’s Central Park, April 27, 2023, consistent with police.

KXTV

On Thursday, David Breaux, a homeless man who was once a staple in Davis for over a decade, was once stabbed more than one occasions and killed in the city’s Central Park, consistent with police. He was once discovered on a park bench the place he steadily slept, Pytel mentioned.

Breaux devoted his existence to compassion and restorative justice, and was once a beloved presence in Davis, buddies mentioned at a vigil this weekend. The Davis group had labored in combination to construct a bench, dubbed The Compassion Bench, for Breaux to have a spot to sit down and communicate with Davis citizens about what compassion intended to them, mourners mentioned. Breaux stored notes and grew to become the ones conversations right into a ebook, they mentioned.

(*1*)

PHOTO: A vigil for David Breaux, a beloved homeless man who was stabbed in Central Park in Davis, Calif.

A vigil for David Breaux, a beloved homeless man who was once stabbed in Central Park in Davis, Calif.

ABC News

Breaux’s circle of relatives mentioned in a remark, “David was an extraordinary and beloved brother, community member, and human being. He simply existed on a higher plane than most of us. If there’s anything positive that can possibly come from this, I hope it’s that we all find it in our hearts to live more compassionately, which is exactly what he would’ve wanted.”

The chancellor mentioned in his remark, “Like so many of you, I am grieving the death of David Henry Breaux, known as the ‘Compassion Guy.’ … David led a life with real purpose, to connecting humanity for the greater good, something we should all aspire to do.”

As the investigation continues, UC Davis mentioned it has expanded the hours to be had for protected rides from campus to off-campus places.

The college mentioned there are not any adjustments to categories all over the day, however “the Academic Senate is considering potential changes to instruction during evening hours.”

Police mentioned in a remark, “If you must be out at night, consider traveling in groups, and report suspicious activity to the Davis Police Department by calling 530-747-5400, emailing [email protected], or if you would like to remain anonymous, call our tip line at 530-747-5460.”

ABC News’ Dea Athon, Alyssa Gregory and Jenna Harrison contributed to this record.

