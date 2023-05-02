UC Davis on edge in wake of 3 stabbings in city in 1 week that killed college senior, beloved homeless man

The FBI helps examine 3 “brazen” stabbings — two of which killed a college senior and a homeless man — inside one week in Davis, California, consistent with police.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel mentioned Tuesday that government are nonetheless investigating whether or not the “unprecedented” stabbings are similar, regardless that he famous that the suspect descriptions for the second one and 3rd assaults are “substantially similar.” There have been no witnesses to the primary assault.

“We aren’t able yet to positively link the three crimes,” the manager mentioned. “We’re still waiting for evidence to come back.”

- Advertisement -

The most up-to-date stabbing came about at about 11:45 p.m. Monday at a brief camp in Davis, about 15 miles west of Sacramento. A girl mentioned she was once stabbed more than one occasions via her tent, police mentioned. The sufferer underwent surgical procedure and is in “critical but stable condition,” Pytel mentioned.

She “was able to provide a description of the assailant and she was able to tell us what happened,” the manager mentioned.

The suspect is described as a college-aged man with a gentle complexion and curly hair, police mentioned. He’s skinny and stands at 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, police mentioned, and was once final noticed dressed in black Adidas pants with a white stripe on the facet and sporting a brown backpack, police mentioned.

- Advertisement -

UC Davis mentioned it issued “a campus WarnMe message” round 1 a.m. Tuesday. The city initiated a “shelter in place” order in a single day that was once lifted a number of hours later.

(*1*)