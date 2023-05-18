Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on new services offered on app





Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, seemed on CBS News to speak about the quite a lot of new services that the Uber app now provides. During the phase, Khosrowshahi highlighted a number of new options, equivalent to Uber Family profiles, which permits riders to create a profile for his or her family members to simplify the method of soliciting for rides on their behalf. He additionally spoke in regards to the Call for a Ride function, a provider that permits people to time table a journey even supposing they do not have a smartphone.

Moreover, Khosrowshahi talked in regards to the Uber Car Seat and Group grocery choices, that are geared in opposition to households with small children. The former supplies oldsters with a highly-convenient and secure mode of transportation for his or her little ones, whilst the latter permits passengers to make stops at a couple of grocery shops all over their journey.

With those new options, Uber seeks to additional fortify the driving enjoy for all its passengers, particularly households.


