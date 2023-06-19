U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia leads push for citizenship for Dreamers





Correction, June 16, 2023 at 10:07 a.m. :



U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia misspoke at a Thursday news conference when she said Texas would lose 5,000 workers a week if the DACA program were to end. It is 5,000 workers a month, her office said.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune