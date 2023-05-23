U-Haul crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained

A U-Haul truck crashed thru safety limitations round Lafayette Square around the boulevard from the White House on Monday evening, the Secret Service mentioned. The driver of the truck was once detained.

The incident took place simply sooner than 10 p.m. Eastern Time consistent with Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesperson. According to Guglielmi, “There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate.”

The driver was once now not right away known via government and it was once unclear if the crash was once intentional.

Following the incident, cops had been observed analyzing the truck. Shortly after 11 p.m., the again of the truck was once opened and it gave the impression robots had been getting used to check out to resolve if anything else unhealthy was once inside of.

This is a creating tale. It will likely be up to date as extra information turns into to be had.

