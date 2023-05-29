Tyre Nichols’ godsister reads touching poem at funeral service

- Advertisement -

Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols′ sisters, brothers, and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers.

Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said her faith has given her some comfort in the weeks since his killing.

“The only thing that’s keeping me going is that I truly believe that my son was sent here on assignment from God. And I guess now his assignment is done. He’s gone home,” Wells said through tears.

One of the most poignant and heartbreaking moments came when LaToya Yizar, who says her mother was Nichols’ godmother, read a poem she wrote invoking words Nichols said as police officers beat him just minutes from his home, titled, “I’m Just Trying To Go Home.”

I’m Just Trying to Go Home

I’m just trying to go home. Is that too much to ask? I didn’t break any laws along this path. I’ve skated across barriers designed to hold me back.

I’m just trying to go home, where the love is loud, and the smiles are warm, like the sunsets that come from me in the codas of my storms.

I’m just trying to go home. I hear the sirens, I see the flashing lights. The directions are clear: black skin go left, blue skin go right.

I’m just trying to go home. Don’t I deserve to feel safe? Batons, badges, boots, bright lights against my face.

I’m just trying to go home. Does anyone hear the pain in my cry, the struggle in my breath?

God replied, ‘Come home my son, now you can rest.’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.