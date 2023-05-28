Two Walmart shoppers arrested after sneaky self-checkout ‘switcheroo’ trick saw them ‘steal $876.26 of goods’





According to a file bought by way of Ocala-News, two ladies had been arrested for allegedly stealing $876.26 value of items from Walmart in Ocala, Florida. Keaveona Natao’Peoples Beaucejour, 23, and Teeyana Rysha Mims, 20, have been accused of the usage of the “switcheroo” trick, the place a inexpensive merchandise’s decal is put on a costlier merchandise to keep away from paying at self-checkout. A shop worker noticed the alleged robbery and reported it to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The two ladies denied stealing however have been stuck on surveillance pictures. They are dealing with a legal rate for grand robbery and a misdemeanor rate for first-degree petit robbery. Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon, has warned about retail crime probably resulting in retailer closures, emphasizing at the a very powerful wish to curtail shoplifting.

