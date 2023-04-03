Two vehicles collided on US-19, severely injuring 2 people

TAMPA, Fla. — Two vehicles collided on US-19, severely injuring two people and minor accidents to 2 others.

The crash came about at about 4:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Frontier Pickup, used to be touring southbound on US-19 within the within lane whilst a Nissan Altima sedan, used to be additionally heading southbound however within the within flip to move West onto Belleair Road. The Altima used to be creating a left flip onto Belleair Road, and the Frontier pickup truck ran a crimson mild. As a outcome, the entrance portion of the truck collided with the entrance a part of the sedan.

The affect led to pickup truck to proceed touring south and strike a gentle pole on the southeast nook of the intersection.

(*2*) FHP

As a results of the crash, two people suffered serious accidents, whilst two others suffered minor accidents.