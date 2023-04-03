Monday, April 3, 2023
type here...
Florida

Two vehicles collided on US-19, severely injuring 2 people

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Two vehicles collided on US-19, severely injuring 2 people


TAMPA, Fla. — Two vehicles collided on US-19, severely injuring two people and minor accidents to 2 others.

The crash came about at about 4:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Frontier Pickup, used to be touring southbound on US-19 within the within lane whilst a Nissan Altima sedan, used to be additionally heading southbound however within the within flip to move West onto Belleair Road. The Altima used to be creating a left flip onto Belleair Road, and the Frontier pickup truck ran a crimson mild. As a outcome, the entrance portion of the truck collided with the entrance a part of the sedan.

CRASH

- Advertisement -

FHP

The affect led to pickup truck to proceed touring south and strike a gentle pole on the southeast nook of the intersection.

(*2*)

FHP

- Advertisement -

As a results of the crash, two people suffered serious accidents, whilst two others suffered minor accidents.



Source link

Previous article
Brothers arrested after smuggler chase ends in gunfire by Texas DPS
Next article
Blinken: Russia must free Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks