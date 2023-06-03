PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, the Largo Police Department (LPD) spoke back to a significant two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Bluffs Drive and Indian Rocks Road.

According to the LPD, a 2022 Lexus RX350 was once heading north on Indian Rocks Road when it was once rear-ended via a 2022 Indian Scout motorbike, simply north of Bluffs Drive.

- Advertisement -

The driving force of the Lexus, Mark Smith, elderly 64, emerged unhurt. His passenger, Anita Smith, sustained minor injuries, in line with police stories.

However, the motorbike rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was once rushed to a close-by sanatorium, as in line with the LPD.

Authorities said that the motorbike rider was once no longer dressed in a helmet on the time of the crash. Preliminary investigations indicated that pace and alcohol had been contributing elements.

- Advertisement -

The motorbike driving force continues to be receiving scientific consideration and has no longer but been discharged.