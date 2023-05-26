Two Rebels Earn WGCA All-American Honors

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Ole Miss girls golfers won Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American honors, the WGCA introduced on Friday. Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini earned the award for his or her very good 2022-23 seasons.

Lignell turns into the 3rd directly and all-time to obtain First Team All-American standing. Tamburlini and previous Rebel Julia Johnson took house the distinction the previous two seasons. It additionally marks the Gothenburg, Sweden local’s first All-American accolade of her profession.

Lignell is coming off a tie for 14th position on the NCAA Championships, capturing three-under par thru 4 rounds. It was once the 3rd absolute best particular person end and lowest rating at NCAAs in program historical past. She recently ranks No. 9 and No. 10 within the country in step with Goflweek and Golfstat.

The senior stamped her title in a few puts within the Ole Miss golfing document books. Ending the yr with a team-best stroke moderate of 71.63, which is the fourth lowest in a season for the reason that 2003-2004 marketing campaign. Lignell tied Johnson the bottom 54-hole rating in program historical past of 203 at Battle at Beach and probably the most top-five finishes in a season with 6. Lignell has additionally set a brand new program-best mark in maximum rounds within the 60s in one season (10), whilst additionally capturing par-or-better in 16 of her rounds this season, rating 2nd all-time. Lignell made historical past for the Rebels on the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, no longer best being the primary ever Rebel to make the day 3 reduce on the prestigious match but additionally completing 3rd total with a three-day rating of 210 (-6) in Augusta.

Tamburlini won Second Team All-American honors, her 2nd directly All-America accolade. She holds a season stroke moderate of 72.77 in 2022-23, marking a personal-best throughout her 4 seasons enjoying for Ole Miss. The St. Gallen, Switzerland local has logged a complete of 13 rounds of par-or-better golfing this season, together with 4 rounds within the 60s this yr. This formally ranks the senior 2nd all-time in profession rounds of par-or-better golfing in Ole Miss historical past, tallying 37 over her four-year profession. Tamburlini additionally garnered Second-Team All-SEC honors for the second one yr in a row. The senior ends her ultimate season, recorded two peak 5 finishes and 6 peak 10 finishes.

WGCA 1st Team All-Americans



Jenny Bae, University of Georgia



Zoe Campos, UCLA



Karisa Chul Ak Sorn, Iowa State University



Hannah Darling, University of South Carolina



Charlotte Heath, Florida State University



Madd Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State University



Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest University



Andrea Lignell , University of Mississippi



Ingrid Lindblad, Louisiana State University



Julie Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State University



Megan Schofill, Auburn University



Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest University



Crystal Wang, University of Illinois



Lottie Woad, Florida State University



Rose Zhang, Stanford University







WGCA 2nd Team All-Americans



Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State University



Rosie Belsham, Baylor University



Carla Bernat, Tulane University



Sadie Englemann, Stanford University



Laney Frye, University of Kentucky



Sera Hasegawa, Baylor University



Lion Higo, Pepperdine University



Carolina Lopez Chacarra, Wake Forest University



Ashley Menne Arizona State University



Jennie Park, Texas A&M University



Amanda Sambach, University of Virginia



Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt University



Latanna Stone, Louisiana State University



Chiara Tamburlini , University of Mississippi



Mirabel Ting, Augusta University







WGCA Honorable Mention All-Americans



Amari Avery, University of Southern California



Phoebe Brinker, Duke University



Jensen Castle, University of Kentucky



Mathilde Claisse, University of South Carolina



Aine Donegan, Louisiana State University



Megha Ganne, Stanford University



Melanie Green, University of South Florida



Tiffany Le, University of California Riverside



Mackenzie Lee, Southern Methodist University



Lucia Lopez-Ortega, San Jose State University



Patricie Mackova, University of Maryland



Caitlyn Macnab, Texas Christian University



Antonia Malate, San Jose State University



Caley McGinty, The Ohio State University



Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest University



Catherine Park, University of Southern California



Louise Rydqvist, University of South Carolina



Emma Schimpf, College of Charleston



Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine University



Michelle Zhang, Southern Methodist University

