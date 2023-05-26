Friday, May 26, 2023
Two Rebels Earn WGCA All-American Honors

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Ole Miss girls golfers won Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American honors, the WGCA introduced on Friday. Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini earned the award for his or her very good 2022-23 seasons.

Lignell turns into the 3rd directly and all-time to obtain First Team All-American standing. Tamburlini and previous Rebel Julia Johnson took house the distinction the previous two seasons. It additionally marks the Gothenburg, Sweden local’s first All-American accolade of her profession.

Lignell is coming off a tie for 14th position on the NCAA Championships, capturing three-under par thru 4 rounds. It was once the 3rd absolute best particular person end and lowest rating at NCAAs in program historical past. She recently ranks No. 9 and No. 10 within the country in step with Goflweek and Golfstat.

The senior stamped her title in a few puts within the Ole Miss golfing document books. Ending the yr with a team-best stroke moderate of 71.63, which is the fourth lowest in a season for the reason that 2003-2004 marketing campaign. Lignell tied Johnson the bottom 54-hole rating in program historical past of 203 at Battle at Beach and probably the most top-five finishes in a season with 6. Lignell has additionally set a brand new program-best mark in maximum rounds within the 60s in one season (10), whilst additionally capturing par-or-better in 16 of her rounds this season, rating 2nd all-time. Lignell made historical past for the Rebels on the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, no longer best being the primary ever Rebel to make the day 3 reduce on the prestigious match but additionally completing 3rd total with a three-day rating of 210 (-6) in Augusta.

Tamburlini won Second Team All-American honors, her 2nd directly All-America accolade. She holds a season stroke moderate of 72.77 in 2022-23, marking a personal-best throughout her 4 seasons enjoying for Ole Miss. The St. Gallen, Switzerland local has logged a complete of 13 rounds of par-or-better golfing this season, together with 4 rounds within the 60s this yr. This formally ranks the senior 2nd all-time in profession rounds of par-or-better golfing in Ole Miss historical past, tallying 37 over her four-year profession. Tamburlini additionally garnered Second-Team All-SEC honors for the second one yr in a row. The senior ends her ultimate season, recorded two peak 5 finishes and 6 peak 10 finishes.

For all Ole Miss girls’s golfing newest news and information, observe the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf. General athletic news will also be discovered at @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

WGCA 1st Team All-Americans

Jenny Bae, University of Georgia

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Karisa Chul Ak Sorn, Iowa State University

Hannah Darling, University of South Carolina

Charlotte Heath, Florida State University

Madd Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State University

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest University

Andrea Lignell, University of Mississippi

Ingrid Lindblad, Louisiana State University

Julie Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State University

Megan Schofill, Auburn University

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest University

Crystal Wang, University of Illinois

Lottie Woad, Florida State University

Rose Zhang, Stanford University

 

WGCA 2nd Team All-Americans

Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State University

Rosie Belsham, Baylor University

Carla Bernat, Tulane University

Sadie Englemann, Stanford University

Laney Frye, University of Kentucky

Sera Hasegawa, Baylor University

Lion Higo, Pepperdine University

Carolina Lopez Chacarra, Wake Forest University

Ashley Menne Arizona State University

Jennie Park, Texas A&M University

Amanda Sambach, University of Virginia

Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt University

Latanna Stone, Louisiana State University

Chiara Tamburlini, University of Mississippi

Mirabel Ting, Augusta University

 

WGCA Honorable Mention All-Americans

Amari Avery, University of Southern California

Phoebe Brinker, Duke University

Jensen Castle, University of Kentucky

Mathilde Claisse, University of South Carolina

Aine Donegan, Louisiana State University

Megha Ganne, Stanford University

Melanie Green, University of South Florida

Tiffany Le, University of California Riverside

Mackenzie Lee, Southern Methodist University

Lucia Lopez-Ortega, San Jose State University

Patricie Mackova, University of Maryland

Caitlyn Macnab, Texas Christian University

Antonia Malate, San Jose State University

Caley McGinty, The Ohio State University

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest University

Catherine Park, University of Southern California

Louise Rydqvist, University of South Carolina

Emma Schimpf, College of Charleston

Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine University

Michelle Zhang, Southern Methodist University

 

