Twitter reactions: Litton Das sizzles as Bangladesh whitewash England in T20I series

Bangladesh scripted historical past after defeating England in the 3rd and ultimate T20I on the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. It used to be the primary time that Bangladesh had overwhelmed England in a series in any structure.

Put to bat first, Bangladesh controlled to achieve 158/2, with opener Litton Das smashing a super half-century. Litton used to be the standout performer, scoring 73 off 57 deliveries with the assistance of ten fours and one six. Apart from the veteran batter, Najmul Hussain Shanto additionally shined with the bat, staying unbeaten on 47 off 36 balls, with the assistance of one 4 and two sixes.

In reaction, the World T20 champions misplaced Philip Salt early however recovered temporarily due to Dawid Malan and skipper Jos Buttler. The duo took the group general to 100 by way of including 95 runs for the primary wicket as England had been having a look nicely and in point of fact set to chase down the objective.

However, the hosts got here again in the sport after disposing of Malan for a well-made 53 from 47 deliveries, together with 6 fours and a couple of sixes. Malan’s dismissal prompted a big cave in as the English aspect may just most effective achieve 142/6 in 20 overs to lose the competition by way of 16 runs.

After the sport, Buttler congratulated Bangladesh and admitted that the Tigers utterly outplayed the T20 World Champions. Buttler mentioned they neglected some alternatives at the box and used to be hoping the group may just chase the objective down but it surely didn’t occur.

“Really disappointing to lose the series, congratulations to Bangladesh, they outplayed us completely. We came back well (at the death), we missed some opportunities in the field which is disappointing. The wicket got better as it went on and I thought we did well to restrict them to the total we did. We hoped we could chase it down but it didn’t happen. Losing two wickets quickly was crucial. Very disappointed in myself for not diving and being fully committed to completing that run,” mentioned Buttler in the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

BANGLADESH BANGLA-WASH THE WORLD CHAMPIONS. 🇧🇩 Tigers’ biggest T20I series win until date. ⭐️ #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/PbF4IGjAun — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) March 14, 2023

History – Bangladesh white-washed World Champions England 3-0 in T20I. pic.twitter.com/bmQvyL2kfh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2023

An enormous victory for Bangladesh 💥 The Tigers have whitewashed the reigning Men’s #T20WorldCup Champions England 3-0 in the T20I series 🔥#BANvENG | 📝: https://t.co/muxyBFMbjA pic.twitter.com/pZfKZmXjoH — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2023

Bangladesh have clean-swept the T20 World Champions England 3-0 in the T20I series. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 14, 2023

1⃣0⃣0⃣ occasions when Mustafizur has labored his magic in T20Is ✨ One of the best with the white-ball 💯

#BANvENG #CapitalsUniverse pic.twitter.com/T4nn0Nforn — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2023

Bangladesh entire their first T20I whitewash towards a complete member group (min: 3 fits). 1st T20I – Beat ENG by way of 6 wickets

second T20I – Beat ENG by way of 4 wickets

third T20I – Beat ENG by way of 16 runs#BANvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 14, 2023

Bangladesh win and take the T20 series 3-0.#BANvENG pic.twitter.com/NqfFw2YfF6 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 14, 2023

Historical moments for

Bangladesh clear swept World champion by way of 3-0 pic.twitter.com/IckS7NXQ41 — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) March 14, 2023

