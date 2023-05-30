Tuesday, May 30, 2023
type here...
Texas

Twitter dubs Mavericks owner ‘Narc Cuban’ after tweet about illegal streams of NBA games

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Twitter dubs Mavericks owner ‘Narc Cuban’ after tweet about illegal streams of NBA games


Despite the offseason for the Mavericks, Mark Cuban controlled to development on Twitter throughout the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

As Game 7 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics commenced, the Mavs governor posted “a personal question” on Twitter asking enthusiasts in the event that they have been observing the sport on an illegal flow to resolve how common the fad is.

- Advertisement -

Shortly after, ‘Narc Cuban’ started to development at the social media platform as enthusiasts reacted to Cuban’s query.

Check out some of the reactions from Twitter customers under:

- Advertisement -






For further Mavericks protection from The Dallas Morning News, click on right here.

Previous article
DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump
Next article
Competency hearing continues for man accused of murdering Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks