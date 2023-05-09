TV actress files a police complaint against her husband, accusing him of abusing their son : Bollywood News

A tv actress named Chandrika Saha has registered a complaint against her husbfor hitting their 15-month-old son at their place of abode in Goregaon. The 41-year-old actress has filed the similar at Bangur Nagar Police Station the place the subject is recently underneath investigation. As of nowthe police have referred to as her husbandAman Mishra for wondering at the subject.

TV actress files a police complaint against her husbandaccusing him of abusing their son

Recalling the incident this is anticipated to have took place on Friday night timeChandrika Sahain her statementhas reportedly mentioned that she used to be within the kitchen when she heard noises coming from the bed room. When she reachedshe noticed her son crying at the ground. As in keeping with reportsthe actress had left her child with her husbwhile doing a little paintings within the kitchen. A couple of minuteslatershe heard a loud thud coming from her bed room when she rushed to seeshe noticed her son mendacity at the ground injured. She additionally checked the CCTV digital camera in her bedroomin whichshe noticed Mishra banging their son’s head at the ground. According to those reportsthe actress could also be stated to have submitted the photos to the police as proof within the case.

From what we hearalthough there was no choice within the matterthe police is anticipated to have booked Aman Mishra underneath phase 75 of the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill2015 Act. The police have discussed in experiences that they have got summoned Aman for wondering within the subject.

Chandrika Saha has been a section of tv displays like AdaalatC.I.DSapne Suhane Ladakpan KeSavdhaan Indiaamong others.

