Turner: US must ‘stand strong’ in face of ‘unbelievable aggression from China’

Rep. Mike Turner, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday lambasted what he referred to as greater army hostility through China and insisted the U.S. “stand strong” after contemporary provocations close to American ships and planes and the suspected secret agent balloon that was once shot down off the East Coast.

“What we’re seeing is an unbelievable aggression by China,” Turner, R-Ohio, informed ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “If you look at the balloon that flew over the United States, the Chinese police stations, the aggressiveness against our both planes and ships and international water, it goes right to the heart of what President Xi [Jinping] said when he stood next to [President Vladimir] Putin in Russia where he said they are trying to make change that has not happened in 100 years.”

“They’re trying to flex their muscles and advance authoritarianism. We need to stand strong,” Turner stated, “and this administration needs to stand strong against this type of coercion.”

China may be used as a countervailing pressure to curb the nuclear possibility from North Korea, he stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

