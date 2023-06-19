Tunisia says attacker fatally stabbed police officer at Brazilian Embassy; suspect arrested

The Tunisian executive says a police officer guarding the Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia has been fatally stabbed in an unexplained assault

TUNIS, Tunisia — A police officer guarding the Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia was once fatally stabbed Monday in an unexplained assault, the Tunisian Interior Ministry mentioned. The suspected assailant was once arrested.

The suspect was once shot within the leg by means of police right through the arrest and was once hospitalized, the ministry mentioned in a remark. It mentioned the officer, who was once offering safety outdoor the embassy, was once stabbed after he requested the suspect why he was once there.

The space, in a residential zone of the capital, Tunis, was once cordoned off by means of police.

Ministry spokesperson Faker Bouzghaya mentioned the officer was once wounded within the center and hospitalized in essential situation, and died of his accidents later within the day.

Bouzghaya mentioned the suspect’s son advised investigators that his father is a 53-year-old instructor who had suffered psychiatric troubles and had now not been house for 2 days.

The spokesperson mentioned the suspect was once now not recognized to Tunisian safety services and products and that the assault didn’t seem to have terrorist motives. Tunisia has skilled some terrorist and different assaults in recent times.