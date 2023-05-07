Trump won’t testify in E. Jean Carroll trial after judge’s deadline passes

Donald Trump is not going to testify in author E. Jean Carroll’s civil defamation and battery case towards him, after a Sunday afternoon deadline handed with out the previous president submitting a movement to reopen the case.

The two facets every rested their case on Friday after Trump declined to testify in his personal protection, however Judge Lewis Kaplan gave Trump till Sunday to rethink, surroundings a day deadline for Trump to record a movement to reopen the case for the only function of attesting, in mild of remarks Trump made whilst {golfing} in Europe suggesting he would go back to New York to confront his accuser.

Carroll, who introduced the lawsuit in November, alleges that Trump defamed her in his Truth Social post by way of calling her allegations “a Hoax and a lie” and pronouncing “This woman is not my type!” when he denied her declare that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the Nineteen Nineties.

The former Elle mag columnist added a fee of battery below a not too long ago followed New York legislation that permits grownup survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker irrespective of the statute of obstacles. Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.

Former recommendation columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives on the Manhattan federal court docket for her lawsuit towards former President Donald Trump, May 4, 2023, in New York. - Advertisement - John Minchillo/AP, FILE

Each facet is anticipated to ship remaining statements Monday. The pass judgement on is then anticipated to fee the jury on Tuesday, adopted by way of the beginning of deliberations.

This month’s trial is going down as Trump seeks the White House for a 3rd time, whilst going through a lot of felony demanding situations associated with the Jan. 6 Capitol assault, his dealing with of labeled subject material after leaving the White House, and imaginable makes an attempt to intrude in Georgia’s 2020 vote.