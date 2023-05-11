Trump town hall highlights: CNN CEO praises Collins for ‘masterful’ town hall performance amid ‘disastrous’ reviews





During a CNN town hall on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump referred to the January 6 Capitol riots as a “beautiful day,” sparking complaint from many, together with CNN workers and anchors comparable to Jake Tapper. CNN CEO Chris Licht, then again, praised moderator Kaitlan Collins for her “masterful performance” all through the development, resulting in combined reactions throughout the community. CNN confronted backlash for giving a platform to the previous president to proportion false claims concerning the 2020 presidential election, prompting complaint from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and veteran DC police officer Michael Fanone, amongst others. Nevertheless, CNN Worldwide Senior Vice President Matt Dornic defended the town hall as being meant for “an audience of Republicans or undeclared voters expected to vote in the R primary.” A great PAC belonging to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized each CNN and Trump, as the previous president prepares to conflict with DeSantis within the 2024 Republican presidential number one. Following the town hall, innovative Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to as the development “shameful.” Bianca Jagger wrote an Indy Voices op-ed pronouncing “shame on America” if it permits Trump to run for place of job once more, mentioning his immoral habits.

