Trump news today: Trump mocked for ‘disgusting’ pizza offer after slamming Florida in DeSantis attack





Former president Donald Trump has been criticized for providing his supporters a slice of pizza that he had already taken a chew out of. The incident happened all the way through a discuss with to a pizza parlor in Fort Meyers, Florida, the place Trump ordered a pie for himself. In a viral video, Trump can also be observed biting right into a pepperoni slice earlier than keeping it up and asking the gang, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” While his supporters didn’t seem by means of the offer, social media customers briefly condemned the act as “disgusting.” The pizza parlor discuss with adopted Trump’s verbal attack on Florida governor Ron DeSantis, with whom he’s prone to be rivaling for the 2024 Republican nomination. The former president mentioned that Florida was once a number of the worst states to reside in, pay taxes, and be protected.