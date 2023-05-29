Trump news today: Trump blames Florida governor DeSantis for Disney becoming ‘woke’ as he praises Erdogan victory





Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to criticize Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his primary rival within the 2024 GOP presidential number one. Trump claims DeSantis is accountable for Disney becoming “woke” and that the leisure large wishes to return to what it as soon as was once. He additionally congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his contemporary election win.

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney gave a graduation speech at her alma mater, Colorado College, urging graduates not to compromise with the reality and criticizing her House Republican colleagues for no longer doing sufficient to battle Trump’s lies concerning the 2020 election. Meanwhile, in Chicago, Tyrone Muhammad of Ex-Cons for Social Change known as Republicans “losers” for no longer making an attempt to win over extra African Americans, in spite of his personal reinforce for Trump in 2020 because of his felony justice insurance policies.

In the 2022 midterms, a majority of Latino electorate supported President Joe Biden, however Trump made inroads with the gang in aggressive states like Florida and Nevada. Black reinforce for Republican applicants additionally grew, despite the fact that Democrats remained overwhelmingly the most well liked celebration. Republican-backed Ken Paxton, Texas’ state lawyer basic, was once impeached on fees of corruption, in spite of Trump’s pleas no longer to take action.

Argentina’s newest right-wing populist determine, libertarian economist Javier Milei, may well be the rustic’s subsequent president, along with his reputation on the upward thrust and his proposals dominating discussions forward of October elections. The GOP does no longer have any Hispanic applicants within the 2024 presidential race lately, however Miami Mayor Francis Suarez stated he is “very strongly” taking into consideration a White House bid to hook up with and encourage Hispanic electorate.

Lastly, Republicans Nikki Haley and Larry Elder have defended the celebration in opposition to fees of racism and criticized the Democrats’ “woke” time table. Critics imagine the messaging is aimed toward profitable over suburban white electorate greater than electorate of colour, however some Black electorate on Chicago’s South Side at a the town corridor hosted through Vivek Ramaswamy have been open to the GOP’s new messengers, given their frustration with each events.