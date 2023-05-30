Trump news today: Trump ally slammed for cancer remark as Cheney rebukes fellow Republicans for election lies





Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and ally of former President Donald Trump, has come underneath hearth for making feedback that Casey DeSantis’ combat with cancer was once “over-exaggerated”. Loomer accused Florida governor Ron DeSantis of inflating his spouse’s sickness to realize votes and demanded that clinical data be launched to turn out another way. Meanwhile, Liz Cheney, a former Republican consultant, spoke out in regards to the drive she confronted from Republicans to “lie” in regards to the 2020 election and downplay the January 6 assault in her cope with to Colorado College graduates. In different news, Trump introduced plans to finish automated citizenship for the youngsters of unlawful immigrants and Ron DeSantis hit the marketing campaign path, kicking off his 2024 presidential marketing campaign.

