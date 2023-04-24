Trump news today: King Charles letters to be published as E Jean Carroll rape case looms





Former US President Donald Trump is ready to post a personal letter from King Charles with out Buckingham Palace’s permission in his new guide, “Letters to Trump”. The letter, despatched in 1995, thanked Trump for giving King Charles an honorary club to his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. The guide is a choice of personal letters despatched to him by means of international leaders and well-known figures. During a up to date Fox News interview, host Mark Levin praised Trump, claiming that speaking to him used to be the “most impressive conversation I’ve had”.

This news comes as Trump’s civil trial introduced by means of columnist E Jean Carroll starts this week in New York. Carroll accused Trump of raping her within the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman division retailer in Manhattan within the Nineteen Nineties. The trial begins with jury variety on Tuesday, and Trump isn’t anticipated to seem in particular person.